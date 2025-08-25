default-cbs-image
Herrera was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Herrera will report to the Aces after failing to draw interest while on waivers. He was designated for assignment by the D-Backs on Friday after hitting .167 with one home run, six RBI and six runs scored in his previous 15 games.

