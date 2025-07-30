Herrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Herrera will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games and appears to be falling into the shorter side of a timeshare at catcher with James McCann, who started in three of the previous four contests. Both McCann and Herrera will be left out of the lineup for the series finale in Detroit, however, as Arizona hands Adrian Del Castillo -- who had been serving as the club's primary designated hitter -- his first start of the season at catcher.