Herrera elected free agency Friday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Herrera was pushed off Arizona's 40-man roster in August after slashing .187/.285/.259 with 17 RBI and 21 runs scored through 204 plate appearances in the big leagues. He'll now enter the offseason with the freedom to sign wherever he chooses -- most likely on a minor-league pact.

