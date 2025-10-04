Jose Herrera: Elects free agency
Herrera elected free agency Friday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Herrera was pushed off Arizona's 40-man roster in August after slashing .187/.285/.259 with 17 RBI and 21 runs scored through 204 plate appearances in the big leagues. He'll now enter the offseason with the freedom to sign wherever he chooses -- most likely on a minor-league pact.
