Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Herrera and James McCann had alternated turns behind the plate in each of the previous nine games, but McCann will collect a second straight start Sunday. The two backstops will likely be deployed in a relatively equitable timeshare until Gabriel Moreno (finger) returns from the 60-day injured list.

