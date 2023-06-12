The Diamondbacks optioned Herrera to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Herrera broke camp with the Diamondbacks out of spring training as the No. 2 catcher behind Gabriel Moreno while Carson Kelly was shelved with a fractured forearm. Though Moreno has dominated the playing time behind the dish, Herrera has been serviceable when called upon, compiling a .255/.344/.327 slash line over 68 plate appearances. With Kelly returning from the 60-day injured list Monday and ready to handle duties as Moreno's top understudy, the Diamondbacks didn't have room on the active roster for Herrera as a third catcher. The 25-year-old should get the opportunity to play on a more frequent basis in Reno.