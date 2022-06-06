Herrera will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Reds.

With the Diamondbacks deploying Daulton Varsho more frequently at designated hitter of late, Herrera has been able to pick up some extra work behind the plate. He'll be making his third consecutive start Monday, coming off a weekend series in Pittsburgh in which he went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Though he looks like he'll play more frequently than most No. 2 catchers, Herrera brings more value on the defensive end than he provides with the bat.