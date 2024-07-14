Herrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.

This was Herrera's first multi-hit effort of the season. The backup catcher is now batting .368 with no home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and one double over 23 plate appearances. While he's done well in limited action, Herrera is unlikely to see more than a couple of starts per week behind primary catcher Gabriel Moreno.