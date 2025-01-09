Naylor agreed to a one-year, $10.9 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Naylor slashed .243/.320/.456 with 31 home runs and 108 RBI with the Guardians last season -- good enough to secure a $4.3 million salary increase entering his first year in Arizona. With Christian Walker now in Houston, Naylor is expected to handle most of the workload at first base.