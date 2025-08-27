The Diamondbacks optioned Morillo to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Morillo gave up a run on one hit and two walks without recording an out in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. His latest appearance elevated his ERA to 4.55 to go with his 1.77 WHIP through 31.2 innings with the D-backs, and he'll now aim to get back on track in the minors. Taylor Rashi was promoted from Reno to take Morillo's place in Arizona's bullpen.