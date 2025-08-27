Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Optioned to Reno
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Morillo to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Morillo gave up a run on one hit and two walks without recording an out in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. His latest appearance elevated his ERA to 4.55 to go with his 1.77 WHIP through 31.2 innings with the D-backs, and he'll now aim to get back on track in the minors. Taylor Rashi was promoted from Reno to take Morillo's place in Arizona's bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: First career save•
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Lets close game get away•
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: In late-game mix•
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Back in big leagues•