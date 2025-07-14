Diamondbacks' Juan Morillo: Returned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morillo was optioned to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against the Angels.
Morillo got roughed up in Saturday's appearance, surrendering four runs on five hits while striking out one over one inning of work, which seems to have led to his demotion. Arizona has yet to make a corresponding move.
