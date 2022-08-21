Marte (hamstring) will serve as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

He'll put an end to a six-game absence due to a left hamstring injury as he slots back in a non-defensive role. Because Marte already missed time earlier this season due to the hamstring issue, the Diamondbacks may not be inclined to rush him back into his everyday role at second base. Josh Rojas will man the keystone Sunday.