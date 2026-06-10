Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in three runs Tuesday

Marte went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI during the Diamondbacks' 10-6 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday.

Marte matched a season high with three RBI in Tuesday's loss, two of which came on a single in the eighth to reduce the Diamondbacks' deficit to 6-5. It was also the fifth game of at least three hits for Marte, and it could be the spark he needs to turn things around at the plate after going 2-for-34 in his nine games prior to Tuesday. He is slashing .253/.305/.450 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI over 272 plate appearances this season.