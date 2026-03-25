Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Experiences lower-leg soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte was scratched from Tuesday's exhibition game due to lower-leg soreness, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
This provides a bit more context about the issue bothering Marte, which was originally classified as undisclosed. Regardless, the issue is minor, and there is no concern that Marte will miss Opening Day.
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