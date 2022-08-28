Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Marte had served as Arizona's designated hitter in each of the past five games, going 3-for-22 with a walk, two RBI and a run over those contests. Rookie Stone Garrett will fill in for him in the series finale.
