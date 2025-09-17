Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Helps in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.
Marte singled home a run as part of a two-run fifth inning, completing Arizona's comeback from an early 4-0 hole. After a one-game absence due to a foot injury, Marte has played in four consecutive games, going 4-for-19 with two doubles and an RBI.
