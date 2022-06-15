Marte was removed from Wednesday's win over the Reds with tightness in his hamstring, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run before being replaced in the field for the ninth inning, and manager Torey Lovullo labeled the second baseman's removal a precautionary move. The Diamondbacks have a scheduled day off Thursday, so the 28-year-old will have a full day to recover ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Twins.
