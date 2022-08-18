Marte (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Marte pinch hit in Wednesday's game, but he is not ready for a full nine innings just yet. Josh Rojas will again man the keystone for the Diamondbacks.
