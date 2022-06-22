Marte (hamstring) went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Marte didn't get on base until the 11th inning, and he was promptly lifted for a pinch runner (pitcher Luke Weaver). Marte missed four games before serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, and he may need to stick in that role for a little longer before returning to his regular position at second base. He's now batting .264 on the year after Tuesday's lackluster performance at the dish.