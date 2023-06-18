Marte is not in the starting lineup versus the Guardians on Sunday.
Marte has been excellent in the month of June with a .998 OPS over 49 at-bats, but he'll get a chance to rest for the series finale against Cleveland. Geraldo Perdomo is leading off and playing second base in Marte's absence.
