Marte went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Padres.
Marte once again served as the designated hitter as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. He was never tested on the base paths, scoring easily from second base on Buddy Kennedy's double in the seventh inning and walking home from third base when Carson Kelly was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth. This was the fifth straight game in which Marte served as the DH, and he's 4-for-15 with eight walks during that stretch.
