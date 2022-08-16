Marte (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Marte's injury prevented him from starting Monday, and it will keep him in a reserve role for at least another night. Manager Torey Lovullo downplayed the injury when asked, so Marte should have a chance to get back in there Wednesday.
