Marte went 4-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Giants.

This was Marte's first four-hit game of the season, though all of the hits were singles. The second baseman is batting .339 (21-for-62) over 16 games in September while adding 11 RBI and nine extra-base hits in that span. For the season, he's up to a .279/.360/.487 slash line with 23 home runs, 79 RBI, 90 runs scored and six stolen bases over 142 contests.