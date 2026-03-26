Marte (leg) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's opener against the Dodgers.

Marte had to be scratched from the Diamondbacks' final exhibition contest due to lower-leg soreness, but the minor injury won't keep him from suiting up Opening Day. The switch hitter batted second against right-handers last season, but he'll get a turn in the leadoff spot versus righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday.