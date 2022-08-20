Marte (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis.
Marte made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, but he has not started a game since injuring his hamstring during last Sunday's contest and leaving the game early. Prior to his injury, he had posted an OPS of just .541 over 50 plate appearances since the beginning of August.
