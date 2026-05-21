Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Marte went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over San Francisco.

Marte followed up his walk-off, three-run home run Tuesday by reaching base four times and finishing a triple short of a cycle. Over the three-game sweep of the Giants, Marte went 6-for-13 with two homers and seven RBI.

More News