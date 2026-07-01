Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Stays hot with another homer

Marte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Marte's homer streak is at four games. They've all been solo shots, but he was able to supply a two-run single prior to his long ball Tuesday. Marte is batting .265 with an .806 OPS, 53 RBI, 47 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and one stolen base over 81 contests. He has racked up 49 of his RBI out of the leadoff spot, ranking third in the majors behind James Wood (52) and Shohei Ohtani (50) for RBI from atop the order.