Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-0 win over the Padres.

Marte's bat stayed hot after getting a day off Thursday. The second baseman has a five-game hit streak, including four consecutive multi-hit efforts. He's 10-for-22 with a double, triple, home run, four RBI and four runs scored during his streak.