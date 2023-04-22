Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-0 win over the Padres.
Marte's bat stayed hot after getting a day off Thursday. The second baseman has a five-game hit streak, including four consecutive multi-hit efforts. He's 10-for-22 with a double, triple, home run, four RBI and four runs scored during his streak.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers two runs in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting against Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Extends hit streak•