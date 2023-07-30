Ginkel (4-0) struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over Seattle on Saturday.

Ginkel entered a tie game to begin the eighth inning and struck out the side before the Diamondbacks took the lead in the bottom of the frame. It looked like he'd finish the game, but manager Torey Lovullo pulled Ginkel after he quickly retired the first batter in the ninth. Andrew Chafin was brought in to nail down the save, but he allowed a triple and a walk before Scott McGough recorded the final out. After the game, Lovullo lamented to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic what he termed "overmanaging" in using more relievers than was necessary. "I'm trying to get everybody involved, get people in a game and get them on a roll," he said. With several members of the bullpen struggling of late -- including Chafin and McGough -- Ginkel has been rolling and emerged as the go-to late-inning arm.