Ginkel struck one over one inning in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

Ginkel was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and pitched a clean eighth inning. He had pitched well for the Diamondbacks prior to being sent down June 12, but the organization needed a roster spot for Joe Mantiply's return from the injured list. The same two were involved in Tuesday's transaction, as Mantiply was optioned after allowing eight earned runs over eight innings. Ginkel will work middle relief.