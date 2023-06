The Diamondbacks reinstated Lewis (illness) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Reno, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lewis is evidently over the undiclosed illness which has kept him sidelined since early April. However, the Diamondbacks decided they don't have a spot for him on the major-league club right now, so he'll remain in Reno, where he had been on his rehab assignment.