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Diamondbacks' Lars Nootbaar: Shipped to Arizona

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arizona acquired Nootbaar from the Cardinals on Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Nootbaar, who broke into the majors with the Cardinals back in 2021, will depart the big-league club after eight years in the organization. Nootbaar had the start of his 2026 season delayed by a couple of months, making his season debut June 5 after recovering from offseason surgery on his heels. The 28-year-old has slashed .234/.333/.354 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 183 plate appearances this season. Nootbaar comes over to an injury-riddled outfield with Lourdes Gurriel (thigh), Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) and Tommy Troy (shoulder) all on the injured list.

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