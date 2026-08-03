Diamondbacks' Lars Nootbaar: Shipped to Arizona

Arizona acquired Nootbaar from the Cardinals on Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Nootbaar, who broke into the majors with the Cardinals back in 2021, will depart the big-league club after eight years in the organization. Nootbaar had the start of his 2026 season delayed by a couple of months, making his season debut June 5 after recovering from offseason surgery on his heels. The 28-year-old has slashed .234/.333/.354 with three home runs and 16 RBI in 183 plate appearances this season. Nootbaar comes over to an injury-riddled outfield with Lourdes Gurriel (thigh), Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) and Tommy Troy (shoulder) all on the injured list.