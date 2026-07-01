Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Blasts three-run homer

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Gurriel has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with six RBI over his last six games. He's logged four doubles in that span, but the homer Tuesday was his first since May 17, before he sustained a hamstring injury. Gurriel is now batting .226 with a .603 OPS, two homers, 19 RBI, nine runs scored, eight doubles and one stolen base over 36 contests this season. He's settled in as the primary designated hitter since Max Kepler returned from an 80-game suspension to take over a platoon role in left field.