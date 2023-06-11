Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's victory over Detroit.

Gurriel's three-run shot came with two outs in the fifth to give Arizona a 5-0 lead, helping the team cruise to its fourth straight win. The left fielder continues to deliver for the Diamondbacks' offense and has now racked up eight RBI over his last five games while recording at least one extra-base hit in each of his last four. He's also up 10 home runs on the season, putting him on pace to break his career-high mark of 21 long balls set back in 2021.