Share Video

Link copied!

Gurriel is out of the lineup Thursday to manage "bumps and bruises", Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gurriel is available as a pinch hitter and there is no indication that he's dealing with anything serious. He should be back in the lineup Friday, but that will be worth confirming before Arizona kicks off a series with Toronto at 9:40 pm ET.

More News