Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Gurriel didn't allow Charlie Morton to escape a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, when he knocked a two-out, two-run double. All five of the Diamondbacks' runs scored with two outs. The RBI were the first since the All-Star break for Gurriel, who snapped a six-game run without driving in a run.