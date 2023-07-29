Gurriel batted sixth in the order and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 5-2 loss to Seattle.

It's been rough sledding of late for Gurriel. who normally slots in at third or fifth. The 2023 All-Star is 2-for-39 (.051) over the last 10 games and batting .140 since returning from his All-Star experience. The slump actually extends further back; Gurriel is batting just .171 over 43 games since June 1.