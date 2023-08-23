Gurriel went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Texas.

Gurriel singled and scored as part of Arizona's three-run second inning. The outfielder/DH is having a rebound August following a mid-summer slump. Gurriel has hit safely in 15 of 18 games this month and slashed .313/.357/.547. The 2023 All Star endured a 38-game stretch between June and July where he batted .160/.208/.293.