Gurriel went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-5 win over Detroit.

Gurriel's RBI-grounder in the eighth inning ignited the Diamondbacks' comeback from a 5-2 deficit. He's knocked in at least one run in six of the last seven games and leads the team with 39 RBI and a 1.051 OPS with runners on base.