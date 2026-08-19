Gurriel (adductor) started in left fieldd and went 0-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Gurriel began a rehab assignment with the Aces and played eight innings in the field. The outfielder is in the midst of his third return from the injured list. He missed the start of the season rehabbing from a torn ACL and then suffered a left hamstring injury in May before the adductor hit him in July. The Diamondbacks have a crowded outfield, and there is a question of how Gurriel will fit once he's ready.