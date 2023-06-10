Gurriel (groin) will bat third and serve as the designated hitter in Saturday's game against Detroit.

Gurriel has been out of action since Sunday, when he left a game against Atlanta with a tight right groin. He won't be asked to take the field just yet but is evidently healthy enough to hit. That's good news for the Diamondbacks, as Gurriel owns a .310/.359/.550 slash line this season, homering nine times in 53 games.