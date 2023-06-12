Gurriel is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Phillies.
Gurriel will take a seat after he went 1-for-9 with a homer and four RBI over the last two games of the series with Detroit following a multiple game absence with a groin injury. Evan Longoria will take over at designated hitter and bat fifth in the series opener with Philadelphia.
