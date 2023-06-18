Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Gurriel entered Saturday 0-for-22 over his last five games, and he went hitless in his first three at-bats before popping an eighth-inning homer. The 29-year-old was one of the best hitters in the majors in May, but he's cooled off dramatically by batting just .125 (5-for-40) through 11 contests in June. Despite the recent slump, he's still slashing .278/.327/.513 with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base through 60 games this season.