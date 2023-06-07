Gurriel (groin) remains out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Gurriel will miss a third straight game as he deals with tightness in his right groin. With the 29-year-old on the bench, the Diamondbacks will start an outfield of Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy and Pavin Smith from left to right.
