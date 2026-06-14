Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Will be reassessed

Gurriel (hamstring) is expected to be reassessed after playing games in the Arizona Complex Leage on Friday and Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Gurriel has played five of the last six days for the ACL D-backs, switching between left field and designated hitter, indicating he's nearing a return. His eventual addition will create a crowded outfield that's already deep. Corbin Carroll is locked in, but how manager Torey Lovullo finds playing time for Gurriel, Jordan Lawlar, Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy will be the challenge.