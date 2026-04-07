The Diamondbacks selected Baker's contract from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

He's absorbing the roster spot vacated by the injured Carlos Santana (groin). With Santana and Pavin Smith (elbow) both sidelined, Baker will see some starts between first base and/or designated hitter, though he could be limited mostly to play versus lefties. Baker is a career .206/.317/.338 hitter with four home runs over parts of three seasons in the majors.