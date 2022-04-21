Peacock was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Peacock was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster after infielder Matt Davidson's contract was selected Thursday. Peacock allowed two runs in 2.2 innings in his two relief appearances in the majors early in the year, and he'll likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Called up from taxi squad•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Struggles as opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Spot start Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Takes loss in ninth inning•