The Blue Jays optioned Peacock to Triple-A Buffalo after claiming him off waivers from the Royals on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Peacock had been a member of Kansas City's big-league bullpen prior to being dropped from its 40-man roster and subsequently exposed to waivers. Toronto doesn't have a spot available in its bullpen for Peacock at the moment, so the 28-year-old will report to Buffalo and look to impress enough to earn a call-up at a later time.