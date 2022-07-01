site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Matt Peacock: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 1, 2022
at
3:38 pm ET
•
1 min read
Peacock was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.
The Royals claimed Ryan Weiss off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and Peacock was the 40-man roster casualty. Peacock allowed four runs on six hits over two innings in his most recent stint in the big leagues.
