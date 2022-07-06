The Blue Jays claimed Peacock off waivers from the Royals on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Peacock will join his third organization of the season after he began the year with the Diamondbacks before being dealt to the Royals in late April. Between the two clubs, he turned in a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with six strikeouts over 10 innings. Peacock has two minor-league options remaining, so the Blue Jays will most likely stash him at Triple-A Buffalo until the big club has a need for an extra bullpen arm.