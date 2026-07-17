Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Aiming for early-August return

Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Soroka (glute) is in line to return from the injured list sometime around early August, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The plan is for Soroka to throw a couple more bullpen sessions Saturday and Tuesday before pitching in a simulated game the following Saturday (July 25). The D-backs have already confirmed the right-hander will make at least one rehab start before returning to the big-league rotation, which will push his next start with Arizona into next month. An exact date for his second-half debut will likely emerge as he continues to check off boxes in his throwing program.